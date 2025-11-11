Congress Calls for Thorough Investigation in Delhi Blast

New Delhi (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday emphasised that the government must ensure a "prompt and thorough investigation" into the blast at the Red Fort metro station in the National Capital. Eight people were killed in the blast.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast, which took place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences for the deaths.

"The news of the deaths of several people and injuries to many others in the explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured," She wrote on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the news of the explosion was "extremely heartbreaking and concerning."

"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Prime Minister received an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while a dozen people are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.