Congress Announces Candidates for Telangana MLC Polls

Hyderabad: The Congress has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council, to be elected by MLAs. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of three leaders for the polls.

The chosen candidates are:

Addanki Dayakar Kethavath Shankar Naik Vijayashanti

The party has also decided to allot one seat to the Congress Parliamentary Leader (CPL).

The decision comes as the party's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Legislative Council and ensure representation of key leaders. With the upcoming elections, the Congress aims to consolidate its position in Telangana’s political landscape.