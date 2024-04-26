Congress and BRS Leaders use Liquor and Cash to Win Poll, says Etala

Hyderabad: Etala Rajendar, BJP candidate from Malkajgiri, said on Friday that he is confident of his victory based on his 23-year-long relationship with people of the constituency and good work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress and BRS leaders, on the other hand, are relying on liquor and cash distribution to win the poll.

Taking part in an election campaign, Rajendar met advocates in the Kukatpally court complex on Friday. Earlier, he also met advocates at Rangareddy and Malkajgiri court complexes.

Stating that people had realised that the Congress had cheated them with impractical promises made before the Assembly elections, Rajendar said people wanted to teach the party a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advocates in their interaction stated that only Modi could lead the nation and transform it into a great economic power. They said Modi alone can maintain law and order in India and make the country a superpower, he said.