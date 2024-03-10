Hyderabad: Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had deceived the unemployed youth by not fulfilling the promise of providing two crore jobs.

A number of public sector units had been privatised in the last 10 years when the Modi government was in power, and most of them had been taken over by Gujarati businessmen, Srinivas alleged.

Srinivas asked the Youth Congress workers to explain the Five Guarantees given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the youth. These included recruitment for 30 lakh jobs including 20 lakh existing vacancies, after coming to power All unemployed engineers and degree holders would be given Rs 1 lakh training incentive to upgrade their skills, he said.

Srinivas was speaking at the inaugural of the `Bharat Jodo Yuva Nyay Marathon’ organised by the state Youth Congress here on Sunday. Students and sportspersons took part in the event from Krishna Kant Park to Yousufguda Chowrastha to express support to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.TPCC working president Mohd Azharuddin, former mayor Bonthu Rammohan Reddy, Youth Congress state President Shivasena Reddy, and others took part.