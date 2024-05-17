Congress Aims to Transform Hyderabad into Global Investment Hub: Uttam

: Civil supplies and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government would transform Hyderabad into a global investment destination, competing with the world's top metropolises.Speaking after inaugurating the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 at Hitex on Friday along with industries and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government aimed to send a clear message to global investors, the country, and the state that Hyderabad would become a truly global city in every sense.He highlighted that the existing infrastructure, including the international airport, Outer Ring Road, the PVNR expressway, flyovers, and drinking water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers, was primarily developed by the Congress governments from 2004 to 2014. "We will build infrastructure in Hyderabad to an unprecedented level," he said.Citing examples, he mentioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plans to develop the Musi Riverfront to global standards and expand the Metro Rail to reach every corner of the city.Additionally, he assured that the government would foster a business-friendly environment andthat the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Telangana would be the highest in the country. Investors and business people will find the government highly supportive.The minister noted that the Congress government had been in power for about five months, with nearly two months spent on elections, limiting their actions due to the model code of conduct.Uttam Kumar Reddy appreciated the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) plans to promote green energy.IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad in the next four years and make Hyderabad the global capital for data warehouses.He assured that the government does not intend to dismantle the existing structures but will build on them, ensuring continuous growth of the IT industry. "We will take the ease of doing business to a new level, being more flexible, friendly, and supportive to the industry," he said.Addressing the gathering, IGBC National Vice Chairman C. Shekar Reddy noted that the green building movement has grown dramatically over the last two decades, with more than 13,000 projects amounting to 11.62 billion square feet of registered Green Building footprint adopting IGBC Green and Net Zero rating programmes.