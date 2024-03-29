Congress 6 Guarantees Turning Out to Deceptive: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the coming Lok Sabha elections were crucial as the people have to choose between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, working hard without a holiday and bringing about a sea-change in the country, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was struggling to understand Bharat.

Speaking on the second day of his Praja Asirwada Yatra in the Chevella constituency, Vishweshwar Reddy appealed to the people to cast their vote in favour of the lotus symbol, to that Modi could continue the work he had spearheaded over the past decade. Numerous initiatives under Modi's leadership had significantly aided the economically disadvantaged, encompassing a range of measures from facilitating access to loans to ensuring supply of rice.

Modi’s administration had prioritised supporting farmers by guaranteeing the minimum support price, providing fertiliser subsidies and introducing a multitude of schemes aimed at alleviating financial burden and easing hardship of the people, he said.

The Congress state government's approach of making promises without financial backing was deceiving the public, Vishweshwar Reddy said. The pledge of free bus travel for women stood as a stark example, he said. Many villages did not have bus services, rendering the offer meaningless. The Six Guarantees touted by the Congress had turned out to be six deceptive promises, Vishweshwar Reddy said.

The Congress leadership was in a confused state over accepting the Ram Mandir, he said. It was also confused about the Citizenship Amendment Act. The lack of clarity extended to the Lok Sabha elections, and the leadership was confused over finalising candidates, Vishweshar Reddy said.