Cong aspirants vying for Adilabad, Khammam MP seats

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM: The Congress has announced Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek’s son Gaddam Vamsi Krishna as the party candidate for the Peddapalli MP seat reserved for the SCs while keeping party candidates' names on hold for Adilabad and Khammam MP seats.

Former MP Suguna Kumari had tried for the Congress ticket for the Peddapalli MP seat but the party selected Vamsi Krishna as its candidate. It may be recalled that the sitting BRS Peddapelli MP Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress party recently. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Bhatti Nandini and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasada Reddy and Thummala Nageshwar Rao's son Yugandhar are strong contenders for the Congress ticket for Khammam MP seat.

Meanwhile, government teachers Atram Suguna and Atram Bhaskar, who are working as Kolam Development officers at ITDA, Utnoor had resigned from their jobs and joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and minister Seethakka.

These leaders are aspiring for Congress ticket for the Adilabad MP seat. Former MLA Rekha Naik and senior Congress leader Naresh Jadhav are also lobbying for the ticket. Dr Sumalatha, who is working at the RIMS, Adilabad recently got a call from TPCC leaders and reportedly met CM Revanth Reddy.