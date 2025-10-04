Cong Alleges Deleted Votes in Bihar Exceed Victory Margins of Last Election in Some Seats

New Delhi: Alleging several irregularities in the final voters list in Bihar, the Congress on Saturday claimed that the number of voter names deleted exceeds the victory margin of the last assembly election in some constituencies.

The opposition party also alleged that the Election Commission was a "puppet" in the hands of the ruling party and had conducted the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar with the purpose of providing political advantage to the BJP and its allies.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh fired a fresh salvo at the Election Commission, saying it should act impartially and not as the "B-team" of the BJP.

He also cited news reports claiming that there are 247 people in a single house in Jamui in Bihar, and alleged that there are several irregularities in the final electoral roll list after the SIR exercise.

"The Election Commission has orchestrated the entire SIR drama at the behest of the BJP. Even the claims of reforms by the Election Commission in the final SIR are proving to be wrong.

"Reports are coming in from all regions of Bihar that confirm the sole purpose of the entire process is to provide political advantage to the BJP and its allied parties," he claimed in his post in Hindi.

Even after the SIR process, numerous instances of irregularities in the final list indicate that the Election Commission has no regard for the clear orders of the Supreme Court, Ramesh alleged.

"Functioning as the B-team of the BJP, the Election Commission has descended into complete shamelessness.

"Will Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explain how 247 voters were found in a single household and why one person's name appears 3-3 times on the same booth? How are such massive irregularities surfacing in the final voter list? Or will they, as before, remain silent?" the Congress leader asked.

"The concerning aspect is that in some assembly constituencies, the number of voters' names being deleted exceeds the victory margin from the previous elections," Ramesh also claimed.

He said the Congress has been saying since day one that the Election Commission belongs to the entire country and "should not appear like a puppet of the ruling party".

The current "lax functioning and politically biased policies" of the Election Commission are adversely affecting India's democracy and our international image, he claimed.

"We are reiterating once again that instead of rushing to complete the SIR process initiated to assist the BJP, the Election Commission should work impartially," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been accusing the EC of conducting the SIR with an aim of deleting votes of Congress supporters and had even approached the Supreme Court, along with other parties to stop the exercise.

The Election Commission has denied any irregularities and has claimed that it is conducting the SIR in accordance with the law and the Constitution.