Confusion in TD Over Candidates for Anantapur, Hindupur LS Seats

Anantapur: Confusion persists in the Telugu Desam over selection of candidates for the Anantapur assembly and Hindupur Lok Sabha seats. The JS is firm on getting the Anantapur assembly segment and the BJP the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat, it is learnt.

As part of a demand for at least 8 assembly segments in Rayalaseema region, the Jana Sena sought Anantapur and Dharmavaram seats in combined Anantapur district. However, the Dharmavaram seat was allotted to the BJP and Jana Sena has not been given any seat in Anantapur so far as part of the TD-JS-BJP seat sharing formula.The TD is firm on keeping the Anantapur segment and aspirants are making efforts to get the party ticket. TD incharge V Prabhakar Chowdary is a hopeful and recently opened an election office in Anantapur city. The TD high command urged the JS to leave the Anantapur segment to it.There exists a dilemma over the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat as the BJP aspirants have been seeking the allocation of the seat for them. The former MP and TD Satya Sai district president BK Parthasarathi, who entertained hopes on the Penukonda assembly seat, was denied the ticket by the party high command. TD allotted the seat to woman leader K Savitha.Parthasarathi was directed to contest from the Anantapur LS constituency. The YSRC also shifted sitting MLA Shankara Narayana to Penukonda as its Lok Sabha candidate.It is learnt that film star and Hindupur MLA, Nandamuri Balakrishna, mounted pressure on the high command not to allot the Hindupur LS seat for the BJP. So far, no decision has been made on the candidate for this seat. BK Parthasarathi is making serious efforts to get the Hindupur Lok Sabha ticket, a source said.The TD is likely to filed veteran leader, JC Diwakar Reddy’s son JC Pavan Reddy from the Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency.