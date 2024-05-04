Complaint against Naidu and Pawan for abusing Jagan

Vijayawada: The YSRC leaders, led by MLA Malladi Vishnu, lodged three complaints with the Election Commission on Friday against Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan for abusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally by using objectionable words like psycho, among others.

Vishnu stated that Naidu used the objectionable words against Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Rayachoti on Thursday. He further said that Pawan Kalyan made inappropriate comments and baseless accusations against the CM in Visakhapatnam South and Palakonda public meetings on May 2.

The MLA said that they have lodged another complaint against TD-friendly vernacular dailies for publishing articles against the CM and YSRC leaders and asked the Election Commission to treat them as paid articles.