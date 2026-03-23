Colombia Military Says 80 Troops Believed Dead in Plane Crash
A military source told AFP that two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador.
Bogot: Colombia's military said Monday that about 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country.
A military source told AFP that two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador.
( Source : AFP )
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