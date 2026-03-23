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Colombia Military Says 80 Troops Believed Dead in Plane Crash

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23 March 2026 11:34 PM IST

A military source told AFP that two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador.

Colombia Military Says 80 Troops Believed Dead in Plane Crash
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Military Plane Crash. (Image: X)

Bogot: Colombia's military said Monday that about 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country.

A military source told AFP that two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador.

( Source : AFP )
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