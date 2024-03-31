Cocaine Case: Police Contemplate Chromatography Test

Hyderabad: Police will be using chromatography on suspected cocaine consumers as part of the investigation into the Radisson Blu cocaine snorting case. The highly sensitive technique can detect drugs and their metabolites even at very low concentrations even after 60 days, a police officer said.

“We have filed a request with the court to grant us permission to subject the suspects to this test. Once we get the nod, we will be able to get more evidence,” an officer said.

The special teams of Madhapur police arrested drug peddlers and suppliers Suleman Bin Abubakar, Shaik Armaan, and Arqamum Hussain on February 2.

A female drug user had lodged a complaint some months back against the three with TSNAB for threatening and forcing her to sell drugs in pubs.



It may be recalled that Gajalla Vivekananda, director of Manjeera group of companies, had on February 24 organised a party at the hotel where cocaine was allegedly used. When subject to narcoanalyser tests, Viveknanda, Kedar and Nirbhay tested positive.