CM terms PM a 'threat to federal system'

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'is a threat to the federal structure' and charged Modi of having changed his stance over tax devolution from a former Gujarat Chief Minister now being the Prime Minister.

Participating in a discussion on the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah recalled some of the statements made by Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2012 and stated that when Congress led United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre, Modi had made a statement urging the then Central Government not to collect tax from Gujarat instead the tax will be utilised by the State Government itself.

Continuing, Siddaramaiah also pointed out that Modi had stated “Is our State (Gujarat) a beggar State” and “Do we need to live the grace of the Union Government?” The Chief Minister, over the statements by Modi, asked the Council members “Isn’t the statements of Modi anti-Constitutional and anti-federal system?”

Then Modi, Siddarmaiah said, had asked for 50 percent share for Gujarat as tax devolution but now Modi being the Prime Minister allocates only about 13 percent share in tax devolution from the tax collected in Karnataka. From the Central Government, the Chief Minister said Karnataka gets Rs 12 back as tax devolution for every Rs 100 collected as tax which goes to the Central Government.

He questioned by giving a meagre share in tax devolution to Karnataka “How can it be possible for dalits, labourers, tribals, women among others welfare?”

On Modi’s “Co-Operative Federalism” slogan, Siddaramaiah said the attitude of Modi and his Government does not reflect “Co-Operative Federalism.” The Chief Minister asked the Central Government not to weaken the States while a nation can only emerge stronger if States are strengthened.

The reply from the Chief Minister angered the BJP members and both the Congress and BJP members entered into an argument and stated that Modi never made such statements when he was the CM of Gujarat. Later, BJP members staged a walkout of the Council while Congress members shouted “Our Tax Our Right.”