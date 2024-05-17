CM Stalin Congratulates Kapil Sibal on SCBA President Election

‘His victory ensures that the independence of the bar and our constitutional values are in safe hands. We are confident in his leadership to uphold justice and democratic principles that the people of India cherish deeply,’ Stalin said in his message on X.

Chennai : Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on his election as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday.

Sibal, who has been previously elected president of SCBA three times, the last time in 2001 after serving two terms in 1995-96 and 1997-98, secured 1,066 votes.

As senior advocate, Sibal had appeared for former State Minister V Senthil Balaji in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Supreme Court.

He has also appeared on behalf of Tamil Nadu Government in many cases including the recent one relating to the ED pulling up district collectors in the illegal sand mining case and had defended Jallikattu in 2022.

As a prominent leader of the Congress, he had supported Stalin in his demand for the removal of Governor R N Ravi from the gubernatorial post.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal served as additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.