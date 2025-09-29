CM Siddaramaiah Defends Socio-economic Survey, Slams BJP for Boycott Call

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday defended the ongoing social, economic and educational survey in the state, while lashing out at BJP leaders for calling for a boycott.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said, "Our government began the survey to ensure equality. The moment we started, those shouting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' have revealed their true colours." He said the state BJP leaders, one after another, are urging people to boycott the survey, exposing themselves before the public. The CM clarified that the survey being carried out by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes was not restricted to any one community.

"This is a survey of the seven crore people of the state. It is not against anyone; it is in favour of everyone. The main objective is to achieve social, economic and educational equality and to ensure fair share and fair opportunities for all," he said.

Taking on the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "The 'Manusmriti mindset' wants that wealth, opportunity, representation must remain frozen, the poor must remain poor, the backward must remain backward, women must be deprived, and inequality between castes and classes must continue. This is the inner thinking of BJP leaders."

He asserted that the survey would not only bring out the realities of Dalits, backward classes and minorities, but also reveal the condition of the poor and deprived within the so-called forward castes.

"This reality is what the BJP does not want people to see. Their opposition is rooted in the intent that wealth, opportunities and representation must remain concentrated only in the hands of the privileged within every caste and religion," he said.

Drawing comparisons, Siddaramaiah pointed out that caste-based social, economic and educational surveys had already been conducted in Bihar and Telangana, where BJP leaders had remained silent.

"More than that, now the BJP government at the Centre itself has decided to conduct a caste census. So, the BJP leaders who are opposing the Karnataka survey, will you also oppose the caste census of the Union Government? If so, then say it aloud right now. Do you even have the courage to raise your voice before the Prime Minister?"

Accusing the BJP of "double standards", the Chief Minister asked, "Why are you making foolish statements and becoming a laughing stock before the aware citizens of the state?"

Siddaramaiah appealed to people to understand the "self-deceptive behaviour of BJP leaders" and said their politically motivated statements must be thrown into the household dustbin. He called on everyone to participate and extend full cooperation to the survey, which is underway.

The Chief Minister's comment came a day after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed apprehension that caste survey data in Karnataka could be sold, raising doubts about the intentions behind the exercise.

He told reporters in Hubballi that many unwanted details are being collected, such as income, income tax paid, widows at home, casteist discrimination ever faced by the individual, and membership to a social organisation. The Union Minister also said neither he, nor his family will provide any information to the enumerators.