CM Revanth to Campaign in Keralam Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Kerala on Monday night to campaign for candidates of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly elections, with Tuesday marking the last day of campaigning. He is scheduled to undertake a series of roadshows across key constituencies on Tuesday.

According to the programme, Revanth Reddy will participate in a roadshow at Kovalam at 8.30 am, followed by another roadshow at Mavelikara at 10.30 am. Later in the day, he will address a roadshow at Pathanapuram at 2 pm. Revanth Reddy had earlier undertaken extensive campaigning in Kerala on April 1 and 2 as part of the Congress’s efforts to mobilise support for UDF candidates in the state.

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 9 in a single phase across all 140 constituencies, with campaigning set to conclude on April 7.