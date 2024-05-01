CM Revanth Reddy greets workers on May Day

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the working force on the occasion of International Labour Day (May Day) today. The Chief Minister said that the spirit of International Labour Day will outspread to all sectors in the 'Praja Palana' and the workers will get due respect.



He asserted that workers are the real partners of development and that the new industrial policy which the state government is implementing will surely contribute to the welfare of workers. The chief minister added that his government accorded top priority to welfare and well-being of the workers.



He greeted all the workers who have been working tirelessly to rebuild Telangana since the Telangana movement.

