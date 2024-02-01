Telangana government to strengthen Self-Help Groups

ADILABAD: The Congress government in Telangana is focusing its attention on strengthening Self-Help Groups, which were “neglected” during the 10 years of the BRS government.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would interact with 400 SHG members to learn about their groups' status, savings, and economic and manufacturing activities, at Keslapur during his visit to Indravelli on Feb 2. SHG members will have a dress code while taking part in the event.

It is after a long gap that a chief minister is interacting with the SHGs and trying to learn about their problems.

DRDA project director S Kishan of Adilabad told Deccan Chronicle that the chief minister would also visit the stalls put up by SHGs, see the items on display -- like the products they manufactured at the mandal and village levels.

SHGs had played an active role in poverty alleviation programmes. This apart, political parties have in the past used SHGs to take the government’s welfare and development schemes to the people.

According to sources, the chief minister is planning to strengthen the base of the SHGs in the villages and towns by helping them increase their activities.

The Congress government is planning to come up with a policy for the SHG about their bank loans and activities after the CM gets feedback from them.

The government plans to use services of the SHG in the implementation of the government schemes and in popularizing these among the people at the village level.

It is learnt that secretary to Panchayat Raj and rural development, Sandeep Sultania, would hold a review meeting with officials of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Adilabad and also officials of the MGNREGS before the CM’s interaction with the SHGs.