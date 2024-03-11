Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Indiramma Housing Scheme in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

It was a moment of great joy to launch the Indiramma housing scheme for the underprivileged, in the divine presence of Lord Rama in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. The primary aim behind this initiative is to realize the dream of home ownership for all those belonging to the economically weaker sections.

As part of the scheme, the government will allot house titles in the names of women. Already, the government has approved 4,50,000 Indiramma houses, amounting to a total cost of Rs. 22,500 crore.

KCR appealed for votes promising double bedroom houses but failed to deliver over the past decade. Consequently, people have rejected KCR's regime and elected the "Indiramma Rajyam".

The Congress party shares a special bond with Khammam district, which is why the government chose to launch the Indiramma housing scheme from this historic district.

The government is also providing Cooking Gas cylinders at Rs. 500, free bus travel for women in RTC buses, and 200 units of free power to the beneficiaries.

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government will offer Rs. 5 lakh financial aid to construct houses on their own plots, benefiting all deserving individuals from the economically weaker sections.

Issuing an open challenge to KCR: BRS should seek votes in villages where double bedroom houses were promised, while Congress will campaign in villages where Indiramma houses are built for the poor, he said.

Demanding transparency from the BJP, we call for the public disclosure of details regarding houses sanctioned for the poor in Telangana. The ruling BJP at the centre is known for neglecting farmers, he signed off.