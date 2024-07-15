CM Naidu committed to resolve employees’ issues

Vijayawada: Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Sunday assured government employees that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to resolving all their issues.

He was speaking at a function held at Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada to felicitate APNGO senior leader Md. Iqbal, who retired after working in Krishna district for three decades.Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rama Mohana Rao, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu and others felicitated Iqbal.Speaking on the occasion, minister Parthasarathy appreciated government employees for playing a pivotal role in providing better services to the people.APNGO Association state president K.V. Siva Reddy, NTR District president A. Vidya Sagar, state associate president Dastagiri Reddy, vice presidents D.V. Ramana and Sharif, and NGO leaders G. Srinivasa Rao, Penchala Rao, Rammohan and A. Sambasiva Rao were among those present on the occasion.