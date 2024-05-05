CM Jagan Woos Muslims, Says He Firmly Backs 4 Per Cent Reservations for Them

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress is concentrating his attention on minority votes in 62 assembly constituencies where they are the deciding factor in the present assembly and LS polls in the state.











These constituencies, out of the total 175, have the highest and moderate voting percentages supporting 4 per cent Muslim reservations.Jagan Reddy pushed Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu into a quandary by daring the TD chief to raise the Muslim reservation issue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the three-party alliance’s election meetings in AP.Jagan Reddy said, “On one hand, Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with the BJP, which promised to remove the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. Conversely, in an attempt to secure votes from the minority community, Naidu resorts to a deceitful act of false affection, further betraying Muslims. I boldly assert this today: The 4 per cent reservation for Muslims must remain intact. This is my firm stance! Will Chandrababu dare to voice this in front of Modi? Will he disassociate himself from the NDA? What is the purpose of this alliance, Chandrababu? Why the pretence of affection? Why align with the NDA, which opposes Muslim reservation, while perpetuating such deceit in your gatherings?”Jagan Reddy, in a bid to get the support of minorities, further asserted, “The 4 per cent reservation given to minority brothers is not given based on religion. These reservations are not applied to upper castes among the Muslims. This 4 per cent reservation is on a backward class basis. I’m questioning the BJP and other opposition parties on this. All religions have BCs and OCs, these are reservations given on a backward class basis, subject to the provisions of the Constitution. Is it moral to play politics on such reservations and mess with their lives?”He added, “We will support minorities on issues like 4 per cent reservation, NRC, CAA, and any such minority-related issue, Minority sentiments will be secured and supported by Jagan and his party.”Political analysts say that the bold statement of Jagan Reddy, of the YSRC protecting the minorities, will turn as lethal as the BJP’s firmness on the cancellation of Muslim reservations. If the TD supports it, then this would be a big disadvantage to Naidu in the present elections, they aver.They said the YSRC has already started a negative campaign against Naidu and TD, which would be intensified in the next couple of days. This posed a threat to TD and is an advantage to YSRC, as it had allocated 7 assembly seats to minorities out of 175.The Muslim voters are the deciding factor in Kadapa, Kurnool, Rajampeta, Nandyala, Guntur East, Kadiri, Nellore, Srisailam, Hindupur, Proddatur, Pileru, Anantapur, Adoni, Allagadda, Nandikokuru, Madanapalli, Guntakal, Punganur, Vijayawada West, Tadikonda, Chilakaluripet, Panyam, Palamaneru, Banaganapally, Narasaraopeta, Tirupati, Nellore (Rural), Guntur (West), Rajampet, Gurzala, Kodumuru, Ponnur, Sattenapalli, Atmakuru, Emiganuru, Kamalapuram. Giddalur, Penamalur, Pedakurapadu, Pulivendula, Tamballapally, Dhone, Maidukuru, Vijayawada Central, Nandigama, Kovvur, Mangalagiri, Jammalamadugu, Ongole, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Parchur, Visakhapatnam, Penukonda, Rayadurgam, Chandragiri, Dharmavaram, Udayagiri, Rayachoti, Gannavaram and Gudivada assembly segments.The analysts say that the Muslim minorities carry at least 25,000 to one lakh voted in these sixty assembly constituencies. “Hence, Jagan Reddy is wooing these minorities to sweep the elections with the help of 4 per cent Muslim reservations in the present elections.”Kurnool MLA Hafiz Khan said Jagan Reddy will definitely protect the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and he will oppose laws like NRC and CAA. “Muslims will not allow cancellation of the 4 per cent reservations at any cost and this issue will play an important role in the elections.”