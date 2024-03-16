CM Jagan releases final list of MP and MLA candidates

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after paying tributes to his father and former CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, released the final list of YSRC candidates for 2024 elections at YSR Ghat on Saturday. The CM said that there was change of candidates in 50 per cent of the 175 MLA constituencies and even the 25 MP constituencies. He said that the name for Anakapalle MP seat will be announced later.



In 2019 elections, SC leader Nandigam Suresh released the list of MP candidates and continuing the tradition this time also MP Suresh released the list with 24 names while revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, belonging to the BC community, released the MLA list.

They said that YSRC stands for social justice (saamajika sadhikarata) in the announcement of candidates and adequate representation of BCs, women & minorities. They highlighted the fact that 77% of the candidates (153 of the candidates) are graduates & post-graduates. Over 50 per cent of the total seats, including the MLA and MP. have been given to BCs, SC, STs and minority communities. Nearly 100 seats (84 MLA and 16 MP) seats are being represented by the minority communities.

Of the 175 MLA seats, 29 were given to SCs, 7 to STs, 48 to BCs, 7 for minorities, 19 for women and 91 to OCs.

Of the 25 MP seats, 4 were given to SCs, one to ST, 11 to BCs, and five to women.

Of the 200 MLA and MP seats, 33 were given to SCs, eight to STs, 59 to BCs, 100 to OCs. Seven constituencies were given to minorities and 24 to women.

There is a significant rise in the representation given to SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities, when compared to 2019. A total of 11 more seats are given to these communities.

Among the total candidates, there are 17 doctors, 15 lawyers, 34 engineers, 5 teachers, 2 retired civil servants, 1 retired defence personnel and 1 journalist.