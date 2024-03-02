Top
CM Jagan has made students self-confident: Rajanna Dora

2 March 2024 6:17 AM GMT
VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora on Friday emphasised that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken many steps to improve standards of education, like introducing English medium in schools and providing international level education, thereby increasing self-confidence among students.

The Deputy CM inaugurated several development projects in Salur mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, including additional dormitories built at an estimated cost of ₹1.75 crore. He laid the foundation stone for Tribal Welfare Ashram Girls' High School at Kothavalasa, which will have educational facilities, hostels and kitchens, all being constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Addressing students on the occasion, Rajanna Dora pointed out that nowadays, all facilities are available in government schools, like nowhere else in the country. He asked students to utilise these facilities and acquire good education.

The Deputy CM pointed out that digital teaching has started with students being given tabs in Class 8 itself. International Baccalaureate is also being introduced, wherein students will get international-level education, he added.

