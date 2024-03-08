CM Conveys Wishes on Mahashivaratri, Women's Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Telangana people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Shiva to grant peace and prosperity to the people of Telangana. Reddy wished that Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all the devotees praying to him through fasting, rituals, chanting and meditation every moment of their life.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his geetings to the women in the state, on the occasion of International Women's Day. He said that the role of women has increased both in the governance and representation too.

The Congress has brought free travel to women in RTC buses and LPG refill for Rs 500 to empower women and also to make them feel good.

He hoped that women get an equal opportunity in all sectors, just asa men. Through the women's SHGs, the Congress governmenti is planning to introduce several innovative programmes.

Telangana will set a goal to the entire country by aiming to ensure their welfare and empowerment, he added.