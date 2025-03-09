Clouds and fog. disrupt ritual at Arasavalli Temple

Visakhapatnam: An air of disappointment hung over Arasavalli Suryanarayana Swamy Temple on Sunday as devotees eagerly awaited sun's rays to touch the feet of the temple's presiding deity, the Moolavirat, which was obscured by persistent clouds and fog.



Vadada Rahul Patnaik, a Srikakulam resident, described the cloudy weather as an unwelcome obstacle. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he explained how the clouds on Sunday delayed the sun's arrival and noted a slight drop in temperature over the past two days.



This phenomenon is an extraordinary interplay of architecture and nature, revered for its spiritual significance. Each year, during the astronomical shifts of Uttarayanam, sunlight is expected to illuminate the feet of Suryanarayana Swamy, symbolising a divine connection between the heavens and the earth.



These events are carefully predicted and celebrated on March 9 and 10 and October 1 and 2 when the Dakshinayanam sunlight is expected to shine on the lord's feet.



However, nature had other plans. Thousands of devotees, some traveling long distances to witness the sacred alignment, were disheartened as the sun's rays failed to penetrate the overcast skies. Despite the setback, the temple premises remained abuzz with faith, prayers, and hope.



The next opportunity to witness this celestial marvel is Monday, March 10. Although disappointed, devotees remain optimistic that the skies will clear, allowing sunlight to bless the deity and fulfil their spiritual aspirations.



The next opportunity to witness this celestial marvel is Monday, March 10. Although disappointed, devotees remain optimistic that the skies will clear, allowing sunlight to bless the deity and fulfil their spiritual aspirations.



