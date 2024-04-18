Closure of Case Against Yashoda Hospital Questioned

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered notices to the Chaderghat station house officer and others for allegedly closing a complaint without assigning any reason. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Koppula Manjula who said she had lodged a complaint against the Yashoda Hospitals and its doctors for alleged improper treatment to her husband’s thyroid condition. The petitioner alleged that doctors at the hospital were negligent and did not follow due diligence and treated her husband for epilepsy instead of thyroid disease due to which he died. The petitioner said that on March 14, a complaint was registered with the Chaderghat police and on March 27 she received a SMS from stating that the complaint was closed as “action abated”. Counsel Baglekar Akash, appearing for the petitioner, argued that such closure remarks, without assigning any detailed reason, was illegal and arbitrary. The petitioner had also prayed for a general direction to all the station house officers and investigation officers to provide detailed reasons in case of closure of the complaints without registering the First Information Report (FIR) in the police website. The judge accordingly ordered notices and posted the matter to May 3.

HC calls for PCB closure records

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered notices to the authorities for alleged inaction in closing an illegal stone-crushing unit at Bandiravirala, Abdullapurmet. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ plea filed by Ramidi Bal Reddy. The petitioner said that the authorities had failed to prevent GMR Stone Crushers, Vasavi Stone Crushers and other units which were operating without permission. The petitioner said he owned an adjacent portion of land and had submitted a representation to the authorities but failed to get a response. Per contra, standing counsel for the TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), on instructions, submitted that suitable action on the representation submitted by the petitioner was taken and a direction was issued to the industries on February 6 not to operate the stone crusher units. The panel after perusing the material ordered notices and granted two weeks to the TSPCB to place on record the copy of the order issued on February 6.

Ameerpet road project under scanner

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court grilled the GHMC qua the road development plan from Ameerpet Bata showroom to Yousufguda. The judge asked the authorities if they had issued notices calling for objections regarding the road widening. The judge made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Sri Gangadhara Bhakta Samajam. The petitioner complained that the GHMC had not considered their representations made on February 15, and proceeded further with the road development. He contended that the action was arbitrary and against the principles of natural justice. GHMC standing counsel sought time to get instructions. The judge posted the matter to April 25.

Transfer of CISF cop set aside

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court set aside an order of a single judge who had interfered with a transfer of a CISF constable to Ranchi. The panel comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing with a writ appeal filed by the Union of India and others challenging the order directing the authorities to consider the case of CISF constable and post him in and around the Hyderabad unit. It was the case of the writ petitioner that the Mental Health Care Act, 2107 specified rights for persons with mental illness and as per which the appropriate government should provide treatment in a manner which supports persons with mental illness to live in the community and with their families and also to ensure that no person with mental illness shall be required to travel long distances to access mental health services and as such services shall be available close to place where a person with mental illness resides. The single judge had examined the medical board records which stated that the petitioner was under low medical category duty without firearms, and that he was married and had two children and that his wife left him because of his behavioural problems. The history of mental illness in his family was not known and he lived in a joint family along with his parents and his family. The single judge accordingly directed the respondents to reconsider the case of the petitioner and to post him in and around the CISF, Hyderabad unit, as he is native of Karimnagar district. The panel found that the order of transfer was based on the factum that the constable was suffering from bipolar affective disorder with psychosis and that the transfer was based after considering the fact that the medical centre in Ranchi had the facility to address such an ailment.