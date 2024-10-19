Closed regional library in Vizag upsets HRD minister Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: When human resource development minister N. Lokesh arrived at the regional library in Visakhapatnam at 8 a.m. on Saturday, its designated time of opening, he found the library closed. When the library did not open even at 9:45 a.m., he ordered immediate action against the officials concerned.



Further, the HRD minister issued a directive that a special officer be appointed to oversee and strengthen the functioning of public libraries, if need be by examining successful models in other states of the country.



He underlined the important role the state’s public libraries play in preparing students and unemployed individuals for competitive examinations.



On the day, Lokesh also inspected the municipal elementary schools in Nehru Bazar of the city. He interacted with children at the Anganwadi facility and engaged in playful activities with them, apart from checking out their knowledge of alphabets and nursery rhymes. The children reciprocated playfully and sang rhymes for the minister, who distributed chocolates and posed for photographs with them.



On the day, the minister participated in a public darbar convened at the district party office. People from throughout north Andhra districts presented their concerns. Key among them are allocation of TIDCO houses to individuals with no houses, regularisation of 1998 DSC MTS teachers, establishment of a Nai Brahmin welfare and development board, and justice for those who have been fraudulently sold government lands.



Lokesh assured participants in the darbar that their pleas will be thoroughly reviewed and appropriate action taken.