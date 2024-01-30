Close shave for train passenger at Vikarabad station

Vikarabad: A passenger had a close shave after he slipped and got stuck between the train and platform while attempting to board a moving train at Vikarabad railaway station.

He was dragged along for some distance in by the train before the alert passengers, RPF and railway officials halted the train and took up rescue measures.

The platform was dug up to extricate the victim from between the train and platform.

The entire episode of the man falling down and being dragged by the train was recorded by the CCTV.