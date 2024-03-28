Class X girl dies after appearing for exam

Vijayawada: A Class X girl died after appearing for the ongoing final exams due to ill-health at Nagavaram village of Krosuru mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

According to the education authorities, Chilaka Chinnari, 15, hailing from Nagavaram village was studying in local Zilla Parishad High School. She was reportedly suffering from heart related problems from the age of 10 years.

On Tuesday, she appeared for the Class X examination and returned home and had her lunch. After some time, she complained about breathing issues and her parents rushed her to a private hospital at Reddygudem and as the doctor there advised them to take her to a hospital at Sattenapalli, they were proceeding when she breathed her last while on her way.