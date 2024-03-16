Top
C.K. Babu’s family raises alarm over withdrawal of security

DC Correspondent
16 March 2024 9:07 AM GMT
Lavanya recounted the previous nine attempts to assassinate her husband in the past
Security personnel maintain a vigil at the Cherlapally Prison on Tuesday. (Photo: P.Surendra)
She maintained that while C.K. Babu is actively campaigning for Telugu Desam party candidate Gurijala Jagan Mohan in Chittoor constituency, removing security cover for him is reckless. — Representational Image/DC

TIRUPATI: The family of former MLA C.K. Jayachandra Reddy, popular as C.K. Babu, has raised alarm over withdrawal of security for the four-time legislator ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Babu's wife Lavanya underlined that Andhra Pradesh government will have to bear full responsibility if anything happens to the former legislator who has been in politics for the past four decades.

Lavanya recounted the previous nine attempts to assassinate her husband in the past. She maintained that while C.K. Babu is actively campaigning for Telugu Desam party candidate Gurijala Jagan Mohan in Chittoor constituency, removing security cover for him is reckless.

"He is going to people, inquiring about their problems and assuring them of solutions. Taking away his security at this time is unacceptable,” the former MLA’s spouse remarked."

The family has formally requested that Chittoor district superintendent of police reinstate C.K. Babu's security detail until after the elections.

Various opposition leaders have criticised ruling YSRC party over the controversial decision to strip C.K. Babu of his protection.

