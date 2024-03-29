Top
Civil Supplies to Open 7,149 Centres to Buy Paddy

28 March 2024 7:23 PM GMT
Civil Supplies to Open 7,149 Centres to Buy Paddy
Civil Supplies Department announced the opening of 7,149 centres for the purchase of paddy, particularly in districts like Nalgonda and Nizamabad where early harvesting is underway since March. (Image: DC)Civil Supplies Department

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department announced the opening of 7,149 centres for the purchase of paddy, particularly in districts like Nalgonda and Nizamabad where early harvesting is underway since March. The decision was made following permission granted by the Centre to start paddy purchases early to safeguard the interests of farmers. District collectors and civil supplies department officials have been instructed to open paddy purchase centres as needed and facilitate smooth procurement processes.


