Civil service aspirant arrested for cheating Hyderabadi of Rs 2.5 lakh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a civil service aspirant for cheating a city resident of Rs 2.5 lakh after promising him a high-ranking job at an MNC. Police said that the complainant Pavan Kumar received a phone call from his friend who told him about the job.

The friend sent Pavan’s details to one Seetaiah who claimed to be a senior employee in the MNC, and offered a position as ‘Business Intelligence Analyst.’

Pavan paid the fraudster Rs 2.5 lakh under the guise of various fees and received an offer letter which turned out to be fake.

Seetaiah, according to the police, was a UPSC civil services aspirant who cleared prelims and mains twice, but failed during the interview phase. The accused is involved in six cases, police said.