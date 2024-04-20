City to Have Five 50-floor+ Buildings

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it had earned Rs 1,107.29 crore by clearing 11,074 building permissions and 2,567 occupancy certificates (OCs) under the TS Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) in 2023-24.

Among them, 130 were high-rise buildings, with the tallest being a 188.6-metre residential project consisting of 51 floors at Kancha Gachibowli. That will not be the city’s tallest building: The HMDA has approved a 59-storey building outside the GHMC limits, in Puppalaguda. In addition to this, three tall buildings are coming up at Kokapet, one standing 58 storeys, another 57 and a third 55 storeys tall.

Among the 2,456 building permissions, 2,282 were residential, 140 commercial and 34 were institutional or hospitals. Among the 130 high-rise buildings, 74 were for residential purposes, 44 commercial and 12 institutions and hospitals.