Hyderabad Sees Temperature Rise of Above Seven Degrees from Last Year

Hyderabad: Even as the India Meorological Department has warned of a heat wave till April 29, temperatures are already surging in the state. As per data provided by the TS Development Planning Society, Nelakondapalli in Khammam and Nidamanoor in Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature of 45º.

In the GHMC limits, Jubilee Hills recorded a high of 43ºC on Thursday, an increase of 6ºC on on the same day in 2023. Serilimgampally, Secunderabad and Chandanagar also recorded a temperature of more than 42.8ºCV. Without any exception all the circles recorded higher temperatures of around 5ºC above those recorded on the corresponding day last year.

Gajularamaram circle which recorded the lowest temperature of 40.8 degrees this year recorded a jump of 5ºC last year.

Commenting on the situation Dr K. Nagaratna, head scientist, IMD-Hyderabad said, “Heat has been above normal from December itself because of the El Nino effect. Temperatures were three to four degrees above normal compared to last year even in March. The heat wave started from the first week of April.”

El Nino refers to the warming of surface waters in the southern Pacific Ocean, which impacts, among others, the climate in India.

The temperature data indicates urban areas are more prone to the heat wave. A rise of 7ºC in the heat is alarming. This will affect homeless people and affect crop yield as cautioned by scientists.

“We could see how mango trees which flowered well experiencing a fall in yield owing to the heat,” said Donthi Narasimha Reddy, a public policy expert and environmental activist, giving one example of the direct impact of higher temperatures. “The rise in ambient temperature by 7ºC when scientists are talking of 1.5ºC rise at the global level is alarming.”

Calling for a government action plan, Narasimha Reddy said, “It should take steps for increasing green cover, stop destruction of lakes, destruction of hillocks for gravel for use in laying roads and construction industry.”