City Police Celebrate ‘Women's Day’

Hyderabad: Several programs were organised at the city police commissioner's office in Banjara Hills on the eve of the International Women’s Day here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner Kothakota Srineevasa Reddy said that nowadays women are not only performing better than men in almost all fields but they are demonstrating that they have the willpower to achieve their goals. He said that successes achieved by women in many fields should serve as inspirations to the younger generations.

Apart from cake cutting, the celebrations were marked by distribution of certificates of appreciation to women employees who showed exceptional talent in the discharge of their duties.

J. Parimala Hana Nutan, joint commissioner (admin) said that there is a leadership quality in every woman.

Several senior police personnel from the city also participated, said a press release from the city police commissioner’s office.