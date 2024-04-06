City Gearing Up for Summer Camps For Children

Hyderabad: As the annual examinations for school children are coming to an end, many organisations and institutions are lining up summer camps offering myriad extra-curricular activities so that children can learn while having fun. Nurturing their creative instincts remains paramount to all such camps. On offer will be exposures to sports, arts, music, dance and theatre, scientific and outdoor adventures, from among many such disciplines. Incidentally, some institutes have come up with online camp sessions.

Prarthana, a camp organiser in Manikonda, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said “Children these days stick their faces into screens, which is not healthy for them, either physically or mentally. Summer camps are a good platform for them to become kids again even as they become healthier.”

Promoters of another organisation into outdoor camps said that these opportunities will give kids not just a place to explore and have fun but also to educate themselves and learn skills.

Sports organisations are also preparing their grounds and equipment for the summer camps.

A YMCA Narayanguda staffer said that they will have indoor and outdoor camps for basketball, table tennis, cricket, chess, volleyball, badminton, gymnastics, martial arts and kickboxing for children aged from six to 15 years.

A.Deepak from a swimming pool in Secunderabad said “Parents look for trainers who can teach their children swimming. There is a lot of demand.”