Citizens meeting urges state to merge 8 villages into Kakinada

Kakinada: A citizens’ meeting has requested the state government to merge eight villages into Kakinada City immediately to speed up development of those areas.







The meeting expressed concern over non-holding of elections to these villages for the past 13 years and noted that development activities were at a standstill in these villages.Though the government has completed all procedures to merge the villages into the city, the process was stopped due to technical reasons. The meeting also urged the government to turn Kakinada city into Greater Kakinada by merging some more villages into the city.The meeting was presided over by Medisetty Rammohan. The Kakinada Poura Samkshema Sangham convener Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju, Telugu Desam leader Panduru Jayakrishna, Jana Sena leader Doddipatla Appa Rao, YSRC leader Palivela Srinivsa Rao, Kakinada Rural mandal president Gavara Sriramulu, Indrapalem former Vice Sarpanch Kamu Nehru, Marukurthi Nagababu, Chitnapalli Udaya Bhaskar and others were present.