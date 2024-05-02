Top
Home » News

CII's IGBC Green Property Show to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hitex

News
DC Correspondent
2 May 2024 2:48 PM GMT
CIIs IGBC Green Property Show to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hitex
x
The second edition of CII’s IGBC Green Property Show, to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hitex, will showcase green projects. Over 884 projects are going green in the state, said C. Shekar Reddy, who recently took as national vice-chairman of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). (Image: DC)
Hyderabad: The second edition of CII’s IGBC Green Property Show, to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hitex, will showcase green projects. Over 884 projects are going green in the state, said C. Shekar Reddy, who recently took as national vice-chairman of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the state government was also a partner for the event, showcasing its intent for promoting green products.

The property show will highlight the benefits in terms of cost- and energy-saving of green building technology, effective usage of natural resources like water, air and daylight and waste management.

“There are over 8,000 building products that are certified as green by IGBC. There is hardly any price difference for the building products in the premium segment. In the projects aimed for middle-income groups, the difference is small but the savings in energy, water usage will compensate for the higher price in a short period,” he said.

IGBC was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001 to promote the Green Building concept in India. Now, the green building footprint across the country has touched 11.6 billion sq ft with over 13,380 projects adopting IGBC’s 32 rating systems



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X