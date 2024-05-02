CII's IGBC Green Property Show to be held from May 17 to 19 at Hitex

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the state government was also a partner for the event, showcasing its intent for promoting green products.

The property show will highlight the benefits in terms of cost- and energy-saving of green building technology, effective usage of natural resources like water, air and daylight and waste management.

“There are over 8,000 building products that are certified as green by IGBC. There is hardly any price difference for the building products in the premium segment. In the projects aimed for middle-income groups, the difference is small but the savings in energy, water usage will compensate for the higher price in a short period,” he said.

IGBC was established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001 to promote the Green Building concept in India. Now, the green building footprint across the country has touched 11.6 billion sq ft with over 13,380 projects adopting IGBC’s 32 rating systems