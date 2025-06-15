Cholera Toll Rises to 7 in Odisha’s Jajpur; Over 1,500 Infected

The cholera outbreak in Odisha’s Jajpur district has claimed two more lives, taking the death toll to seven as of Sunday morning. Over 1,500 people have reportedly fallen ill since the outbreak began.Health department sources said the two latest fatalities occurred while the patients were undergoing treatment for acute diarrhoeal disease caused by cholera. The situation remains critical, with rising cases also reported from neighbouring Bhadrak district.Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae bacteria in water sources and stool samples from the affected areas. Of the 41 samples collected from Jajpur and Bhadrak, eight have tested positive for cholera, officials said.Amid the escalating crisis, a multi-agency central team comprising experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) arrived in Odisha on Sunday. The team will review containment and treatment measures alongside state health officials.Odisha chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Saturday directed a 10-day intensive sanitation and water-quality surveillance campaign across the affected districts. Chairing a high-level inter-departmental meeting, Ahuja instructed officials to enforce strict preventive measures to control the spread of cholera, diarrhoea, dengue, and malaria during the monsoon season.In a precautionary move, the Jajpur district administration has banned community feasts and discouraged the consumption of festive cooked rice during the ongoing Raja festival to reduce the risk of foodborne infections.Health officials said the situation is being closely monitored and a significant number of patients are showing signs of recovery.