Chinna Hanuman Jayanti celebrations begin at Kondagattu

KARIMNAGAR: The ‘Chinna Hanuman Jayanti’ celebrations began on a grand note with religious fervour at the famed Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu of Mallial mandal in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees, not only from across the state but also from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra states, who had taken deekshas for 11, 21 and 41 days thronged the temple since Sunday to take part in the three-day festivities.

Shoba Yatra was taken out with a huge number of devotees on Monday night. Right from the small hours, after performing the rituals of removing malas, the devotees took a holy dip in the temple pond and offered prayers to the presiding deity lord Sri Anjaneya Swamy.

The temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the event, including temporary pandals, ticket counters, queue lines with barricades, drinking water and temporary toilets, ambulances and medical camps for devotees.

Separate temporary cellars on the temple premises were set up for the devotees to perform the ritual of removing malas.

Tight security arrangements were made with around 900 police personnel under the supervision of SP Sanpreeth Singh apart from installing CCTV cameras and check posts to prevent any untoward incident.