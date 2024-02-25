Top
Children Injured in Stray Dog Attack In Peddapalli District

News
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 5:31 PM GMT
A stray dog attacked three children under the age of five, at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday afternoon. (Image: DC)

Karimnagar: A stray dog attacked three children under the age of five, at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday afternoon.

Villagers said the dog suddenly started biting the children. A three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl received serious injuries on the head, arms and legs. The villagers drove away the dog which a nearby house and attacked a five-year-old girl.

All the children were taken to a private hospital at Godavarikhani. It refused to treat two of the children due to the seriousness of their injuries, and they were taken a hospital in Karimnagar.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
