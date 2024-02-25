Children Injured in Stray Dog Attack In Peddapalli District

Karimnagar: A stray dog attacked three children under the age of five, at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday afternoon.

Villagers said the dog suddenly started biting the children. A three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl received serious injuries on the head, arms and legs. The villagers drove away the dog which a nearby house and attacked a five-year-old girl.

All the children were taken to a private hospital at Godavarikhani. It refused to treat two of the children due to the seriousness of their injuries, and they were taken a hospital in Karimnagar.