Child Safety, Protection urged at Nookambika Fair

Visakhapatnam: The member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Gondu Sitaram, has urged temple authorities and officials from the Women, Child Welfare, and Labour Departments to prioritise the protection of children's rights at the month-long Goddess Sri Nookambika Ammavari annual fair, expected to draw lakhs of devotees and thousands of children. The Commission has proposed the creation of special queues for mothers with disabled children, to make available warm milk and biscuits, and arrangements for easy access to tricycles for children unable to walk. In a press release issued on Monday, APSCPCR member Sitaram stated that paediatric specialists, para-medical staff, essential medicines, and ambulances should be made available at special medical camps. He also informed that arrangements have been made to prevent children from sunburns. Sitaram further requested the officials to take care of children who are lost in the temple premises and reunite them with parents and urged Child Line 1098, Labour, Women and Child Welfare Department, the police to pay special attention to children's rights during the fair. The Commission also called on strict action to combat child begging and labour in nearby areas.





