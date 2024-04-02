Chief Secretary Urges Precaution Amid Rising Heat

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed district collectors to sensitise the people about sunstroke, dehydration etc due to high temperature in summer. Reviewed the drinking water supply situation, she said precautionary measures must be taken

in the wake of rising temperatures, provision of infrastructure in schools and purchase of paddy.



Kumari said that during April and May, there was a possibility of the maximum temperature reaching 45ºC, mainly in districts like erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.



She said ORS packets, IV fluids and other medicines in large quantities had been distributed to all the districts and made available in the primary health centres and sub-centres. Similarly, ORS packets were available with ASHA workers and at employment guarantee work centres, she said.



Children and elderly people were advised to not venture out in the hot sun, particularly between 11 am and 4 pm.



The Chief Secretary said special officers were being appointed at every mandal and village for effectively monitoring water supply. She said that the water supply in each district will be monitored by the additional collector of local bodies.



Santhi Kumari advised officials to rent agricultural wells and draw water if there was any disruption in the supply of fresh water. Water should also be provided through water tankers. Repairs and flushing of borewells in all villages had been completed and leakages stopped.