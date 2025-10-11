Chhattisgarh Youth Consumes Poison to Prove Love for Girlfriend, Dies

Raipur: A 22-year-old youth in a village in Korba district in Chhattisgarh died after consuming poison to prove his love for his girlfriend allegedly being instigated by her family.

Krishan Kumar Pando, a resident of Deopahri village, was reportedly called to their house by the family members of the girl after they learnt about their ‘love affair’, police said.

The youth visited his girlfriend’s home in Sonari village on September 25 and was allegedly asked by some of her family members to take poison to prove his love for her, police said.

He then consumed poison.

The youth later informed his family members about it.

His family members admitted him to the Lemru primary health Centre and later shifted him to the district hospital at Korba where he died on October eight, the police said.

A case has been registered in the Lemru police station following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members alleging inducement by the girl’s family members to consume the poison, police said.