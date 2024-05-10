Chhattisgarh: High court stays proceedings in sedition charges against ex-IPS officer

Bhopal: The Chhattisgarh high court on Friday stayed the proceedings in the sedition case filed against former additional director general of police (ADG) of Chhattisgarh G P Singh who was given compulsory retirement from service last year.



A division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Rajni Dubey issued the order giving a huge relief to the 1994 batch IPS officer in the case.

The former cop faced various criminal charges during the Bhupesh Baghel government.

He had served jail term.

He was given compulsory retirement from service in July 2023.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has recently directed the state government to quash all cases against him within four weeks and reinstate him.