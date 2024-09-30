Chhattisgarh: 5 CRPF jawans injured in Maoist IED blast in Bastar

Raipur: Five CRPF personnel were on Sunday injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists, went off in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.



The incident took place when the personnel of CRPF’s 153rd battalion were out on a demining exercise near their Chinnagelur camp under Terram police station, police said.



According to the police, the jawans were trying to trace the IED after spotting a wire connected to it when it went off leading to splinter injuries to five of them.



“The five injured CRPF personnel were admitted to the district hospital at Bijapur. They are out of danger now”, Bijapur district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Chandrakant Gabarna said.



