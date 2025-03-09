'Chhaava' Film Sparks Gold Rush in Madhya Pradesh Villages

Bhopal: The recently released Bollywood movie ‘Chhaava’, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has triggered midnight gold rush in villages close to the historical Asirgarh fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district.

Some movie buffs circulated rumours of Mughal-era gold coins being buried under fields in the areas near the ancient fort after watching the film, leading the treasure hunters to start digging the farmlands in a few villages to make a fortune, police said.

People armed with torches and shovels poured in the fields on the nights of Thursday and Friday and started digging for the gold coins of the Mughal-era after the rumours of a villager retrieving such coins spread in the area, a senior district police officer said.

Several videos of people digging the agriculture fields in the dark holding torch lights in their hands have gone viral on social media.

The landowners were shocked to find huge pits dug in their fields and reported the matter to the police, sources said.

The police also visited the sites to probe the matter, sources said.

“The matter came to our notice. Probe is on into it. Action will be taken against those found digging illegally”, Burhanpur district superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said.

The treasury hunters reportedly got inspired by the movie to dig the fields following the portrayal of Asirgarh fort in the film, police said.