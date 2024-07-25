Chevella Traffic Police Brutality Sparks Social Media Outcry

Hyderabad: Chevella traffic police have come under the scrutiny of senior officials for allegedly thrashing individuals caught during a routine drunk driving check.

The video footage of the incident that has gone viral has drawn condemnation with many, who called for stringent action against the “highhanded and inhuman behavior” of the police personnel on Thursday.

The video purports to show traffic police dragging and kicking individuals, who had failed the breathalyser test.

A victim, Gandhi, wearing a red shirt, told Deccan Chronicle “I admit that I had a couple of drinks but inspector Venkatesh’s behaviour was shockingly brutal. The incident happened on July 15 when I was travelling from Chevella to Midimiyal. The check was conducted at Shankarpally junction.”

“My (BAC) reading was 80.They did not just arrest us but humiliated and hurt us. He, along with other officers, kicked, slapped, dragged and threatened me when I was trying to explain. How can they take the law into their own hands and beat us so badly? The officers were completely out of control."

Several people reacted by saying, "even if they had a couple of drinks, the police were inhumane in their approach. This is not the first time we are seeing such police brutality. The authorities should register a case against all of them, including the inspector,” said Shiva Prasad, a local.

Cyberabad joint commissioner of police, traffic, Joel Davis said, "The incident took place on July 15. An internal enquiry into the episode is underway. If any of our officers are found guilty of misconduct, they will face strict disciplinary action.”