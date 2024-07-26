Chennai: MSME Minister Distributes Assistance

Chennai: State Minister for MSMEs T M Anbarasan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 2,48,48,000 for the benefit of 813 residents in the dwellings of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that when people living on the banks of Cooum were rehabilitated in other areas of the city they were initially provided temporary accommodation. Then orders were issued to provide permanent houses for 440 families and each of them were given R 35,000 as rehabilitation assistance.















