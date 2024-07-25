Changes in AP police department on the cards

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said he would effect changes in policing in the state as the YSRC government “completely destroyed” the system in the state, adding that 17 cases had been filed whimsically against him by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The Chief Minister released a White Paper in the state Assembly on Thursday – the fourth in a series. “There had been no cases against me in the past except for the Babli case. Seven cases were filed against Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan in the last five years,” he noted.

Naidu asserted that the NDA government would restore peace and security in the state and take steps towards a crime-free society. He said, “The first thing any government should do in a democracy is to save people's lives and secure their properties. For the past five years, peace and security has been undermined.”

He affirmed, “Our government will maintain peace and security and without any political considerations. Everyone should respect the law."

He said, "Between 2014 and 2019, the steps we took to maintain law and order have reduced murders by 15 per cent, riots by 51 per cent and kidnappings by 16 per cent. We have reduced assaults by 20 per cent, harassment by 11 per cent and robberies by 25 per cent. We have installed 14,770 automatic CC cameras in the state. We had introduced the automatic fingerprint identification system and reduced crimes.”

Naidu continued, "When we were in the Opposition, GO 1 was issued by the YSRC government to suppress our activities. Over 590 cases were filed against TD leaders and 162 of our leaders were arrested. Some 1,969 cases were registered on party lines and 2,370 party workers were arrested.”

Some 2,560 cases were filed against our party leaders and ranks. Some 24 cases were filed against Jana Sena leaders and 181 cases against Jana Sena workers. Some 71 persons were arrested. Cases were filed against 16 leaders of the BJP, 57 cases were filed against BJP rank and file and 31 of them were arrested. The regime did not spare CPI, CPM and Congress, as cases were filed against them too.”

Naidu said, “TD leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has been arrested 46 times with the highest number of 66 cases filed against him. Chintamaneni Prabhakar was arrested 15 times under 45 cases.”

Pulivarthi Nani was charge-sheeted and put in jail. Around 53 leaders were harassed by way of illegal cases. All those who were subjected to illegal cases in the previous government have now been sent to the Assembly as legislators by winning elections.”

He said, “Cases were filed against 4,000 government employees who fought for cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme. We will review all the illegal cases filed against the employees by the previous government and waive those cases.”

“They promulgated the Disha law, which actually does not exist as the Centre sent that back due to flaws. In five years, SC and ST people have been attacked at will. As many as 192 SCs and 58 STs were killed. Some 2,027 women were murdered in five years.”

The CM stated, “Pawan Kalyan has said 30,000 women have disappeared. Minorities were also attacked. The Amaravati farmers were harassed by filing 269 cases against them and 2,525 of those farmers were arrested.”

Naidu posed, “Have you seen a leader like Jagan in history? I have never seen a person like Jagan anywhere in my life. Pablo Escobar is a Colombian drug lord in history who earned 30 billion dollars by selling drugs. He thus became the richest man and in 1982, he went to the Colombian Parliament as an MP. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy's desire is to earn more money than Ambani and Tata.”